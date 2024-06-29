Verstappen beats the McLarens to take Austrian sprint win

Austria: Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off a McLaren challenge to win the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday and stretch his Formula One lead to 71 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri finished second, 4.6 seconds behind, with McLaren team mate Lando Norris, Verstappen's closest championship rival, third.

Norris passed Verstappen at turn three on the fifth of 23 laps but then lost out to both drivers at turn four.