Vidit Gujrathi shocks second seed Hiraku Nakamura, Ganesh beats Praggnanandhaa

All the four boards were on fire with decisive results in an action packed second round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament being played at Toronto, Canada.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi playing with Black pieces pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far by shocking second seed Hikaru Nakamura of USA, currently ranked third in the World while in an all- Indian affair featuring prodigies, D Gukesh got the better of R Praggnanandhaa.

Fabiano Caruana, the top seed expectedly scored over Nijat Abasov but not as easily as he would have liked while Ian Nepomniatchi got the better of Alireza Firouzja in another crucial encounter.