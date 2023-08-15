Home
sports

Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Asian Games due to knee injury

The 28-year-old announced that she had injured her left knee in training on August 13 and was slated to undergo surgery.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 09:40 IST

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday announced that she was withdrawing from the Asian Games.

Announcing the "extremely sad news" in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the 28-year-old announced that she had injured her left knee in training on August 13 and was slated to undergo surgery.

"After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover," Phogat wrote, adding, "I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai."

"It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed all concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games," she said.

More to follow...

(Published 15 August 2023, 09:40 IST)
VINESH PHOGATWrestlingAsian GamesSport News

