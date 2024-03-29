WFI decides to function at 'no cost to government' model if suspension is not lifted

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at 'no cost to the government' model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports Ministry.

The WFI had its SGM in Noida after the UWW (the sport's world governing body) lifted its suspension and the IOA also dissolved the ad-hoc panel that was managing the affairs of the body.

The two developments paved the way for the elected office bearers to take back control of the federation, though the government is yet to lift its suspension.