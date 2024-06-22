Will there be roses for guns?

Bengaluru: One of the biggest disappointments for the Indian contingent in an otherwise exhilarating Tokyo Olympics, where Neeraj Chopra won post independent India's first track and field medal (gold) and finished with a record haul of seven medals, was the performance of the shooters.

Medal winners at three successive Olympics since Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore bagged a silver at 2004 Athens Games, a lot was expected from the shooters despite a dismal outing at Rio de Janeiro 2016 when they drew blank. Around 15 of them packed bags to the Japanese capital, hoping not just to redeem themselves. But beset by nerves, overwhelmed by the occasion and hit by the mental toll the deadly Covid-19 pandemic took on them during the preparatory phase, the shooters misfired yet again. All the hype which generally comes in the build-up to the Olympics because of their good form, dissipated in the muggy air of Tokyo.