Suhas Yathiraj leaves Paris Paralympics with mixed feelings

“I am feeling both happiness and sadness. That is how life is, but it is always a great honour and privilege to win a medal for my country,” Yathiraj told DH. “He (Mazur) is a formidable player. We have faced off many times, and I defeated him in the World Championships semifinal earlier this year. Yesterday he played well, probably fed off the home crowd too, and was aware of the conditions,” Yathiraj said.