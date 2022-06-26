Pandit's prayers turn to MP's providence

Twenty-three years after suffering a heart-break that saw then captain and current coach Chandrakant Pandit buckle and weep at the very same ground, Madhya Pradesh gained redemptional glory as they lifted the coveted Ranji Trophy for the first time here on Sunday.

In the Ranji Trophy final in April 1999 against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Madhya Pradesh imploded in the final session, falling apart to part-time off-spinner Vijay Bharadwaj’s 6/24 to suffer a 96-run loss in their maiden final. Such was the shocking nature of the defeat, MP, who had taken a 75-run first-innings lead and were seemingly on course for victory, many players were left with deep scars. None more than Pandit, who was in a pool of tears in the aftermath.

On Sunday, those tears were replaced by elation and fulfilment. It was a major mission accomplished and a deep wound that finally healed.

Starting as rank outsiders before the season began earlier this year and not given much of a chance against 41-time champions Mumbai in the final, Madhya Pradesh completed a remarkable journey by scoring a stupendous six-wicket win at the stroke of tea.

Madhya Pradesh had one hand on the trophy on Saturday itself when they took a massive 162-run first innings lead. But they still had to get their name etched on it, and Mumbai, masters at making comebacks from nowhere especially in big matches where temperament and character counts for as much as talent and skill, weren’t going to make it easy for MP.

Mumbai issued a warning on Saturday itself when openers Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore went all guns blazing. MP, who beat Punjab in the quarterfinals and then Bengal in the semis, showed their tactical acumen when they resorted to negative lines to hamper Mumbai’s pursuit.

MP began the final day also with the same negative strategy. Ahead still by 49 runs, they seemed in no hurry whatsoever as the longer Mumbai took to setting a target the easier their task of completing their mission would be. While pacer Gaurav Yadav (2/53), impressive all game, bowled way wide outside the off-stump, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) targeted the area around the leg-stump.

Skipper Aditya Shrivastava had the field placed for the bowling and Mumbai batters had no choice but to reach out for them. While batters like Suved Parkar (51, 58b, 3x4, 1x6) and Sarfaraz Khan (45, 48b, 2x4, 1x6) did succeed through exceptional shot-making, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals before folding up for 269 at the stroke of lunch.

A target of 108 runs with two sessions to play can be a cakewalk but Mumbai refused to throw in the towel. They knew MP still had to get it and they threw whatever they had at them. Dhawal Kulkarni, in fact, showed their belief when he castled Yash Dubey in the second over of the day.

The game was on at that stage because strange things have happened in cricket. This MP side, though, are a gritty bunch. There were moments of anxiousness when Mumbai grabbed two more wickets with the chase still not secure. There was a bit of tension with some close shaves but their in-form trio of Himanshu Mantri (37), Shubham Sharma (30) and Rajat Patidar (30 n.o.) ensured the victory was a walk in the park in the end. Job done with total authority.