Paris 2024 | When eight siblings compete in one event, Olympics is a family affair

Dream fulfilled

Not every Olympian table tennis sibling was inspired by their parents. For 19-year-old Brazilian Guilia Takahashi, it was her sister Bruna, five years her senior, who provided the inspiration.

"I play because of her. When I was six, I watched her play and thought, why not? Then I started to play, and this is my life now," said Takahashi, who described going to the Olympics with her sister as a dream come true.

Competing in sport with a close family member is not always easy. Rivalry between siblings, most famously demonstrated by the Williams sisters in tennis, can add complexity.

The Lebrun brothers, while teammates at the Olympics, often face each other in singles competitions, where Alexis has a better record despite Felix's higher world ranking.

Even siblings competing in different gender categories can feel the pressure brought on by their older counterparts.

"For the older sibling, if it works out, it works out; but for the younger one, they're under so much more attention and pressure to perform," said Japanese table tennis player Tomokazu Harimoto, who also comes from a table tennis family.

"I have a lot of respect for my sister. She faces so much pressure yet still delivers and continues to improve," Harimoto said of 16-year-old Miwa, who is making her Olympic debut in Japan's women's team.

Harimoto mentioned that while there are no current plans it would be very special to play mixed doubles with his sister at future Olympics.

Off the courts, travelling for tournaments with siblings can help combat homesickness. In the Olympics Village, Brazil's Giulia Takahashi, 19, shares a room with her sister Bruna, 24.

"It's like my house, I can do whatever I want. She takes care of me and wakes me up every morning," she said giggling.

And how do their parents back home feel? "Double proud for the double trouble," said Bruna.