Parthiv Patel joins Gujarat Titans' support staff as batting and assistant coach

Parthiv will perform the dual role in the support staff led by head coach Ashish Nehra.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 10:33 IST
