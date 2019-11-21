Selection of sportspersons clean, transparent: Rijiju

The selection process of sportspersons for international competitions is clean and transparent and there is no scope for the discrepancy, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Rijiju also said the government bears the cost of training, travel and other expenses of sportspersons who are trained to take part in different competitions.

"The selection process is very clean, transparent and fair. We have told the sports federations that if there is any discrepancy, the government will take action," he said during Question Hour.

The sports minister said the government has a very comprehensive plan under which sportspersons are being provided all kinds of assistance through sports federations.

"All sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, are happy with the government," he said.

Rijiju also said the government keeps helping former players too.

