Serena Williams out of US Open; retirement next?

Serena Williams knocked out of US Open after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic

Williams had signalled her intention to retire last month, saying she was 'evolving away from tennis' but never confirming the US Open as her final event

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 03 2022, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 08:33 ist
Serena Williams. Credit: AFP Photo

A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the US Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

But after a joyous run into the third round there was no shame in a loss to the gritty Tomljanovic, allowing the 23-times Grand Slam winner to exit with dignity intact and head held high.

Read | Is Serena Williams the GOAT?

Her three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her tennis' dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.

Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance. The Australian needed six match points to deliver the knockout punch and bring an end to an engrossing three-plus-hour slugfest.

Williams had signalled her intention to retire last month, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the US Open as her final event.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Serena Williams
Tennis
US Open
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Cup sets for a queen

Cup sets for a queen

Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

Jane Fonda says she has a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda says she has a 'treatable' cancer

DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

Gazebos, pergolas now garden musts

Gazebos, pergolas now garden musts

HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

 