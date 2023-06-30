Asian Games: Dhawan likely to lead, Laxman to coach

Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead India at Asian Games 2023, V V S Laxman to coach

More details to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2023, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 10:25 ist
Shikhar Dhawan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the Indian team at Asian Games 2023, while V V S Laxman will be the coach, news agency ANI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

Sports News
Shikhar Dhawan
VVS Laxman

