South American players cleared to play for English clubs: FIFA

England-based players will be able to play for their clubs this weekend after South American nations and Mexico dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said on Saturday.
"As a sign of good faith, goodwill and cooperation, the member associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay, in close consultation with FIFA, have taken the decision to withdraw their complaints in relation to the England-based players," FIFA said after clubs refused to release the players due to the 10-day coronavirus isolation period required on return to Britain.
