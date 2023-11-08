Williamson looks at Ferguson return for New Zealand to regain bowling fire against SL

Williamson backed left-arm pacer Boult to come good in the crunch game against the Lankans.

Boult has taken 10 wickets from eight matches in the tournament but he really has not been to able to make an impact with the new ball as he often does.

"He's world class. The second half (of WC) or a few of these games that we've had, the pitches have been very good and players have been playing well. It can be quite dependent on the assistance you might get as well with the new ball."

"He's very experienced and done that on a number of occasions. There's another opportunity tomorrow for the guys to go out and operate and try and apply their skills," he added.