Suspended wrestler Reetika Hooda named & dropped from TOPS list

When DH reached out to SAI for clarity on the matter, an official, on preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that Reetika's name was included in the list by mistake and has now been dropped.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 16:23 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 16:23 IST
Sports NewsSports Authority of IndiaTOPS

