Swiatek dedicates Qatar Open win to 'suffering Ukraine'

Swiatek claims Qatar Open title, dedicates win to 'suffering Ukraine'

Swiatek beat three top 10 players on her way to the Qatar title

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Feb 26 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 22:38 ist
Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the winner's trophy after winning the final match of the 2022 WTA Qatar Open in Doha on February 26, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Poland's Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Saturday and dedicated her victory to "the people who are suffering in Ukraine".

Former French Open champion Swiatek, seeded seven, needed just over an hour to see off the fourth-seeded Estonian.

"I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine," the 20-year-old Swiatek told the crowd after capturing her fourth career title.

"Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn't even imagine stuff happening like that in the country next to me."

Also Read: 'Prisoners of War': No escape yet from Ukraine's bunkers, metro stations

Her remarks came a day after Russian men's star Andrey Rublev, playing in neighbouring Dubai, marked his semi-final win by signing a camera lens on court with the message, "No war please", clearly stating his feelings about his nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Swiatek beat three top 10 players on her way to the Qatar title.

The 2020 French Open champion now has two 1000-level titles after winning in Rome last year, where she crushed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

In the four finals she has won, the Pole has dropped just 11 games.

Kontaveit arrived at the tournament in red-hot form and was playing in her ninth final since the start of 2021.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
sports
Russia
Poland
World news
Qatar Open

What's Brewing

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Actor Atul Kulkarni on avoiding audience fatigue

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

 