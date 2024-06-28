Swiatek looks for Wimbledon breakthrough as rivals face fitness woes

For all her achievements over the last few seasons, Iga Swiatek remains largely unproven on grasscourts, but the Pole will have a golden opportunity to claim a maiden Wimbledon title with her rivals hampered by injuries and illness before the Grand Slam.

The five-times major champion has been an unstoppable force since inheriting the world number one spot following Ash Barty's retirement in 2022, although none of the 22 titles in her vast cabinet have come on the sport's slickest surface.

But fresh from her fourth French Open title amid a 19-match winning streak stretching back to May, the 23-year-old will head to the All England Club primed to go past the quarter-finals for the first time and prove herself as an all-court player.