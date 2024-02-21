Alcaraz retires from Rio Open due to ankle injury

Rio De Janeiro: World number two Carlos Alcaraz retired from the Rio Open on Tuesday after suffering a right ankle injury early in his opening match against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

The Spaniard needed medical attention after twisting his ankle on the second point of the match. The 20-year-old returned to the court and managed to break Monteiro's serve but retired after being broken in the next game, the match ending with the score at 1-1.