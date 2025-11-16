Menu
Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Dutch too good for Indians

Shrivalli Bhamidipatty lost 2-6, 4-6 to Anouk Koevermans while Sahaja Yamalapalli went down 2-6, 3-6 to Suzan Lamens to disappoint the home crowd, who came in strong numbers.
