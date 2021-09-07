Bopanna-Dodig pair goes down fighting in US Open

With this defeat, India's challenge has ended at the last Grand Slam of the season

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Sep 07 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 17:15 ist
Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig. Credit: AFP File Photo

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig fought their hearts out before losing their men's doubles third round to fourth seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury at the US Open here.

Bopanna and Dodig, seeded 13th, lost 7-6(4) 4-6 6-7(3) to the Australian Open runners-up in a gruelling contest that lasted two hours and 30 minutes on Monday night.

With this defeat, India's challenge has ended at the last Grand Slam of the season.

Sania Mirza lost her both women's doubles and mixed doubles first rounds and Ankita Raina also lost in the women's doubles.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan could not not qualify for the singles main draw, falling in the Qualifiers.

Rohan Bopanna
US Open
Tennis
Sports News

