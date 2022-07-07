Clinical Elena Rybakina powers into Wimbledon final

Clinical Elena Rybakina powers into Wimbledon final

Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 07 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 22:07 ist
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning against Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles semi final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: AFP Photo

Elena Rybakina powered into the Wimbledon final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece.

Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands.

Halep, the champion in 2019, did not help her cause, with a string of double faults to hand Rybakina chances at key moments.

Yet the 17th seed needed little assistance, as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final, where she will meet Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur.

Tennis
Sports News
Wimbledon

