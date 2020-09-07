Denis Shapovalov into US Open quarter-finals after David Goffin win

Shapovalov in US Open quarter-finals after Goffin win

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Sep 07 2020, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 11:21 ist
Shapovalov will next face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals after the 20th seed was awarded his fourth round match against Novak Djokovic by default when the world number one hit a line judge with a ball. Credit: AFP Photo

Denis Shapovalov overcame a terrible first set tie-break to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 on Sunday and become the first Canadian man to advance to the US Open quarter-finals in the Open era.

It will be Shapovalov's first Grand Slam quarter-final and could lead the way for a Canadian charge into the last eight with compatriots Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime playing their fourth round clashes on Monday.

After losing the first set, Shapovalov began to find his range with his serve, used his powerful forehand to put pressure on the Belgian's ground strokes and capitalised on his break-point opportunities to advance.

Denis Shapovalov
US Open
Tennis
New York

