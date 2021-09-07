Djokovic into US Open last 8, 3 wins from Grand Slam

Djokovic into US Open last 8, three wins from Grand Slam

  • Sep 07 2021, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 09:20 ist
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Jenson Brooksby of the United States during his Men’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Eight of the 2021 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic struggled but advanced within three matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday by outlasting American Jenson Brooksby at the US Open.

Also read: Losing is bad enough but it now comes with death threats, say players

World number one Djokovic rallied past 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarter-final encounter with Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of July's Wimbledon final.

The 34-year-old Serbian star would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep all four major titles in the same year by capturing his fourth career US Open crown.

