Dominic Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury

World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week.

"I'm really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my calendar -- Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"I am determined to come back stronger."

Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exit.