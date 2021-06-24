Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury

Dominic Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon with wrist injury

Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 24 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 22:18 ist
World number five Dominic Thiem. Credit: AFP Photo

World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week.

"I'm really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my calendar -- Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"I am determined to come back stronger."

Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exit.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dominic Thiem
Wimbledon
Tennis
sports

What's Brewing

Canada shaken by new discovery of graves near school

Canada shaken by new discovery of graves near school

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

 