Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round

Miami: It took Coco Gauff a while to wake up on Sunday, but when she did it was lights out for Oceane Dodin as the American third seed stormed back from 4-2 down to earn a 6-4 6-0 win and a place in the Miami Open fourth round.

World number one Iga Swiatek was working the night shift at Hard Rock stadium but also had trouble getting in gear before taming Czech 26th seed Linda Noskova 6-7(7) 6-4 6-4 to keep her bid for a second "Sunshine Double" - back-to-back wins at Indian Wells and Miami Open - on track.

While Swiatek was not at her best, the effort was enough to improve her season record to 22-2 and set up a meeting with 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 16.

"Sometimes we have matches like that and we need to figure out how to close them anyway," Swiatek told reporters. "For sure it wasn't easy.

"There were just many ups and downs. I'm happy that after the first set I had a better idea on what to do, and I just tried to do that in important moments."

Gauff sleepwalked through much of her opening set in the first match on Hard Rock Stadium court, but when the alarm went off the US Open champion swept 10 straight games to stun the French lucky loser.

With Gauff pouring on the pressure, Dodin began to crumble, piling up nine double faults and 26 unforced errors compared to just seven by her 20-year-old opponent.

"She's a big hitter. She likes the game on her terms," Gauff told reporters. "I was trying my best to get deep in the court and just weather the storm.

"Overall I feel good so far.

"I'm trying to improve with each match. Definitely playing a little bit better than I was last week in Indian Wells."