Murray to join Djokovic's coaching team ahead of Australian Open

<p>Retired tennis great Andy Murray has agreed to join Novak Djokovic's team and will coach him at the Australian Open next year, the Serbian 24-time Grand Slam champion said on Saturday.</p><p>Briton Murray retired after this year's Olympics in Paris where Djokovic won the gold medal.</p><p>The two 37-year-olds, both former world number ones, played each other 36 times, with Djokovic winning 25 matches on the ATP Tour.</p><p>"We played each other since we were boys, 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits," Djokovic said.</p><p>"We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game changers, risk takers, history makers. I thought our story may be over, turns out it has one final chapter.</p><p>"It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board, coach Andy Murray."</p><p>Djokovic won nine of his 24 Grand Slams with Goran Ivanisevic as his coach but the Croatian left his team in March.</p><p>"I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open," said Murray, a three-times Grand Slam winner and twice Olympic gold medallist.</p><p>"I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals."</p><p>Djokovic did not win a major this year and has slipped to seventh in the world rankings.</p><p>He will be targeting a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown when the first major of the year begins on January 12.</p>