Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final for the tenth time

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Sep 20 2020, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 21:22 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters.

Top men's seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the final of the Italian Open for the 10th time on Sunday with a straight sets win over Casper Ruud.

The world number one came through 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the final of the clay-court tournament he has won four times.

Djokovic will also bid for a record 36th Masters title on Sunday, being currently tied on 35 with Rafael Nadal who fell in the quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old next plays either Argentine eighth-seed Diego Schwartzman or Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the 12th seed.

Schrwartzman shocked nine-time Rome winner Nadal, the two-time defending champion on Saturday, in the tune-up event ahead of the French Open in Roland Garros.

Djokovic was pushed in his first meeting with 34th-ranked Ruud, but knew how to tighten his game at key moments of an intense match, to the delight of the fans.

For the first time on Sunday a maximum of 1,000 people were authorised in the stands at Foro Italico.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Italian Open

What's Brewing

Thailand's growing protest movement

Thailand's growing protest movement

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Global plastic production up by 60 MMT in five years

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

Hong Kong's first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 