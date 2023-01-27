Djokovic to face Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul to set up clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

Djokovic was in a foul mood early at Rod Laver Arena and surrendered a 5-1 lead in the first set, before bouncing back

Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Jan 27 2023, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 17:36 ist
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Tommy Paul of the US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul on Friday.

Nine-times champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider after the Greek booked his first final at Melbourne Park by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the earlier semi-final.

Serbian Djokovic's father Srdjan created a distraction for his son ahead of the semi-final after a video emerged showing him posing with fans holding Russian flags, which were banned at Melbourne Park early in the tournament.

With Srdjan declining to attend the semi-final for fear of creating further disruption for his son, fourth seed Djokovic was in a foul mood early at Rod Laver Arena and surrendered a 5-1 lead in the first set as unseeded Paul rallied to 5-5.

Djokovic then knuckled down.

In a furious counter-attack, he won 14 of the next 17 games to seal another one-sided victory in his bid for a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Australian Open
Tennis
Sports News

