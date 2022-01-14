Serbian health ministry says Djokovic's RT-PCR valid

Novak Djokovic's RT-PCR 'absolutely valid', says Serbian health ministry

He said there was no legal penalty for those who break quarantine rules in Serbia

Reuters
Reuters, Belgrade,
  • Jan 14 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 09:22 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: IANS

A document showing that Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 16 is valid, a Serbian Health Ministry official said on Friday.

"After the documentation appeared on social networks we analysed the document, and the document is absolutely valid," said Zoran Gojkovic, a member of the Crisis Staff team working on fighting Covid-19 in the country.

He said there was no legal penalty for those who broke quarantine rules in Serbia, referring to Djokovic's interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.

"I defend his free will not to get vaccinated," said Gojkovic.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Serbia
RTPCR
Sports News

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Yogi's quest for supremacy

Whackyverse | Yogi's quest for supremacy

Open Sesame | What is Bulli Bai?

Open Sesame | What is Bulli Bai?

Make room for Indian stones

Make room for Indian stones

Stage music, encore

Stage music, encore

Kalaburagi: A melange of culture

Kalaburagi: A melange of culture

UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India

UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India

A portable shelter for emergencies

A portable shelter for emergencies

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

 