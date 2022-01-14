Novak Djokovic's RT-PCR 'absolutely valid', says Serbian health ministry

A document showing that Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 16 is valid, a Serbian Health Ministry official said on Friday.

"After the documentation appeared on social networks we analysed the document, and the document is absolutely valid," said Zoran Gojkovic, a member of the Crisis Staff team working on fighting Covid-19 in the country.

He said there was no legal penalty for those who broke quarantine rules in Serbia, referring to Djokovic's interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.

"I defend his free will not to get vaccinated," said Gojkovic.

