Osaka to make tour return at Brisbane International

Sydney: Former world number one Naomi Osaka will return to the WTA tour after a break of 15 months at the Brisbane International warm up for the Australian Open in January, organisers said on Friday.

The four-times Grand Slam winner last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said in a news release.

"I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can't wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer."