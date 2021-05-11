Nadal unsure if he will play in the Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal unsure if he will play in the Tokyo Olympics

Nadal is set to face Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in his opening match of the Italian Open on Tuesday

AP, Rome,
  May 11 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 23:09 ist
Nadal is set to face Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in his opening match of the Italian Open on Tuesday. Credit: AFP Photo

World number three Rafael Nadal admitted he is unsure if he will take part in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as the pandemic remains out of control in Japan just a few months away from the start of the competition.

Nadal is set to face Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in his opening match of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Sinner reached his first Masters final this year at the Miami Open, won an Australian Open warm up, reached the semifinals of the Barcelona Open last month, and the match with Humbert marked his 20th victory of the year.

"In a normal world, the Olympic Games were always my main priority. In the current world, the Olympic Games are still a priority, but things have changed. We have been for almost year-and-a-half under this pandemic and the only thing I can say it is that I take the decision based in a short term," Nadal said.

"I am not only planning my calendar for the next six months, just for the weeks ahead. It will all depend on the evolution of things and also how my body and my head will react as I am already 35 years old."

