Roger Federer survives Wimbledon scare to reach second round

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 30 2021, 07:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 08:14 ist
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves court after winning his first round match against Fance's Adrian Mannarino. Credit: Reuters Photo

Roger Federer survived a huge scare to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when French opponent Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire injured at the start of the fifth set.

Eight-time champion Federer was level at 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 6-2 when Mannarino called it quits after just one point in the decider.

The Frenchman, celebrating his 33rd birthday, suffered a bad fall in the seventh game of the fourth set.

Despite taking treatment from the trainer, he was hardly able to move and grimacing in pain had to retire.

Just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, Federer faces either Richard Gasquet or Yuichi Sugita for a place in the last 32.

