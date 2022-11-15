Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev appeals for peace

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing 'No war please' on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia's invasion

AP
AP, Turin,
  • Nov 15 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 12:16 ist
Russia's Andrey Rublev acknowledges the public after winning his first round-robin match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals. Photo Credit: AFP Photo

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev made an appeal for peace following his win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals. The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens.

Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia's war with Ukraine.

Also Read | Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing “No war please” on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia's invasion.

His latest appeal comes following Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war.

Rublev won 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7). 

Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kherson
Ukraine
ATP
Sports News
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev

