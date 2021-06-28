Sabalenka first winner at Wimbledon in two years

Second seed Sabalenka first winner at Wimbledon in two years

Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 28 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 20:53 ist
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her match win against Romania's Monica Niculescu during their women's singles first round match of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Credit: AFP Photo

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first match at Wimbledon in two years on Monday, seeing off Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu in straight sets.

Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One and will face either Danielle Lao of the United States or Britain's Katie Boulter for a place in the last 32.

Last year's Wimbledon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while play at this year's event was delayed by rain on the outside courts.

