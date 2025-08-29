<p>New York: A frustrated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/stefanos-tsitsipas">Stefanos Tsitsipas</a> took exception to his opponent's tactics after blowing a match point and exiting the U.S. Open in the second round courtesy of a five-set loss to Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.</p><p>The 7-6(5) 1-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 defeat means former world number three Tsitsipas will end the season without playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2017.</p><p>Altmaier deployed the legal but rarely used underarm serve a few times as he rallied in the fourth set and Tsitsipas let the German know he did not approve as the pair shook hands at the end of a contest that lasted four hours and 26 minutes.</p>.Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Matteo Arnaldi to reach French Open quarter-finals. <p>"Next time, don't wonder why I hit you, okay? No, I'm just saying if you serve underarm ... if you serve underarm," Tsitsipas told Altmaier, implying he had targeted the German's body during the contest.</p><p>The crowd booed as the German world number 56 backed away with his hand raised refusing to engage in the discussion.</p><p>Tsitsipas, a former finalist at both the Australian and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/french-open">French Opens</a>, parted ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic and brought his father Apostolos back on board last month in an attempt to arrest a worrying decline in his game.</p><p>The 27-year-old has not won back-to-back matches since the Barcelona Open in April and has sunk to 28th in the world rankings. </p>