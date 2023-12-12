Swiatek wins back-to-back WTA Player of the Year awards

World number one Iga Swiatek was named WTA Player of the Year for a second successive season, the governing body of women's tennis said.

Swiatek won the French Open for a third time to take her Grand Slam tally to four, and finished the year by claiming her first WTA Finals crown and regaining top spot in the rankings after briefly losing it to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old Pole, who won a tour-leading six titles, became the first player to be named WTA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since Serena Williams from 2012 to 2015.