'This will be my last season': Sania Mirza announces retirement

Tennis star Sania Mirza has announced her retirement plans saying that 2022 will be her last season on the tour.

"I have decided this will be my last season. I am taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," she told reporters during a press conference.

Sania's announcement came after her loss in the first round of women's doubles at the Australian Open 2022 on Wednesday.

