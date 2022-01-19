'It's my last season': Sania Mirza announces retirement

'This will be my last season': Sania Mirza announces retirement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 14:51 ist
Sania Mirza file photo. Credit: AFP Photo

Tennis star Sania Mirza has announced her retirement plans saying that 2022 will be her last season on the tour.

"I have decided this will be my last season. I am taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," she told reporters during a press conference.

Sania's announcement came after her loss in the first round of women's doubles at the Australian Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sania Mirza
Tennis
Retirement

What's Brewing

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 