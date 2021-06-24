Two-time Olympic Tennis champion Andy Murray selected for Tokyo Games

Andy Murray selected for Tokyo Games

Andy Murray can dream of a third successive Olympic Tennis singles title after the former world number one was selected in the British team for the Tokyo Games.

The 34-year-old Scot's career has been blighted by injury since beating Juan Martin del Potro in a memorable final in the 2016 Rio Games.

Murray will also play in the men's doubles in Tokyo, but with Joe Salisbury and not his doubles specialist brother Jamie.

The three-time Grand Slam champion made a return to singles action at key Wimbledon warm-up tournament Queen's last week after being sidelined with a groin injury.

However, he lost in straight sets to eventual champion and top seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

Murray has been granted a wild card for Wimbledon, where he has been crowned champion twice, which gets underway next Monday.

The Games, postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, take place in Japan's capital from July 23 to August 8.

