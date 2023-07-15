Who is Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Jul 15 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 20:47 ist
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy winning her final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. Credit: Reuters Photo

Factbox on Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title:

Also Read: Vondrousova upsets Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

Age: 24

Nation: Czech Republic

WTA ranking: 42

Seeding: Unseeded

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Wimbledon 2023)

Road to final

First round: Peyton Stearns (United States) 6-2 7-5

Second round: 12-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) 6-3 6-3

Third round: 20-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-1 7-5

Fourth round: 32-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-4 6-3

Quarter-final: 4-Jessica Pegula (United States) 6-4 2-6 6-4

Semi-final: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 6-3

Early life

* Began playing tennis aged four with father David. Growing up, her tennis idol was Roger Federer.

Career to date

* After starting her career on the ITF circuit in the Czech Republic in 2014, she claimed two ITF singles titles and three ITF doubles title in 2015.

* Made her Grand Slam main draw debut in 2017, playing in the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon. Broke into the top 100 in the same year after winning her maiden WTA title at the Biel/Bienne Open.

* Reached the final of the French Open in 2019, losing to Australian Ash Barty. Also made it to the women's doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open with compatriot Barbora Strycova.

* Won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in singles, losing to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the final.

* Beat Jabeur in her first Wimbledon final to become the first Czech woman to win the title since Petra Kvitova in 2014. 

Sports News
Tennis
Wimbledon
Czech Republic

