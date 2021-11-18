Why everyone is looking for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai?

The case of Peng Shui’s missing case has been doing rounds after a mail by a Chinese state media, in which the tennis player said she was ‘resting at home’ became public. She also added that the allegations she made against a top Chinese political leader were not true.

Tennis player Peng Shui has been missing since earlier this month, after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexually assaulting her. She also added that she was unable to provide proof for the same.

Since then, people including other tennis players have expressed their concern over the 35-year-old, who has not made a public appearance, with many even doubting the originality of the email.

”In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected,” said Steve Simmons, the Chief Executive of the Women’s Tennis Association, in a statement shared on the organisation’s website.

The 35-year-old Chinese player came under media focus for writing a #MeToo post on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging site. In her post, she accused a former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of forcing her into a sexual relationship.

Many top-level tennis players have also expressed their concern over her absence.

"I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused," tweeted Japanese tennis player, Naomi Osaka, with the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai.

She added that she hopes Peng Shuai is safe. “I'm in shock of the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."

World number one Novak Djokovic also was one among the many as well and said that he hoped she was okay. "Honestly, it's shocking that she's missing," he said.

Peng Shuai’s allegation is the highest case of sexual assault in China, but has mostly gone unnoticed.

