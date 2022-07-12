Not a Russian 'product': Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina dismisses claims that she is a Russian 'product'

Elena Rybakina was born in Moscow but represented Kazakhstan at Wimbledon 2022

AFP
AFP, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan,
  • Jul 12 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 19:02 ist
Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina attends a press conference in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on July 12, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Tuesday dismissed Russian claims that she was its "product" as she spoke in Kazakhstan which she represented at the tournament.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon this year after Russia sent troops to Ukraine but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

At the weekend Russia appeared to claim her Grand Slam success when Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev described Rybakina as "our product".

Also read | 'Perfection with petulance', enigma Kyrgios frustrates Australia

"It's very nice! Well done Rybakina! We win the Wimbledon tournament," Tarpischev said.

Russia's former world number one Yevgeny Kafelnikov reinforced that view in a post on Twitter on Monday.

"Buying a ready to use product from the producer does not take a lot of brains," wrote retired Kafelnikov, who won the French and Australian Opens and an Olympic gold medal.

Rybakina's parents still live in Moscow and she has been reluctant throughout the tournament to elaborate on how much time she spends in Russia.

Also read | Novak Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

"The transition from a junior to a professional career is very difficult," Rybakina told journalists in Kazakhstan when asked to comment on the "product" tag.

"A good team is needed. Not everyone is able to continue at professional level and achieve some successes. Only a small number (can) and in this way I am very lucky."

"So I am of course not really in agreement with that phrasing."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wimbledon
Tennis
Russia
Kazakhstan
Sports News

What's Brewing

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

'After 20 yrs, 'Devdas' sparks love, longing & romance'

'After 20 yrs, 'Devdas' sparks love, longing & romance'

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 