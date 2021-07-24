Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses round of 32 clash

Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila loses round of 32 clash

Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year's Olympic Games

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 24 2021, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 12:47 ist
Indian judoka Sushila Devi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian judoka Sushila Devi's challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan's Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.

Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.

Read | Sensational Saurabh fires his way into finals as topper, Abhishek Verma misses out

It was always going to be tough for the 26-year-old from Manipur at the world's premier sporting competition.

Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year's Olympic Games.

Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.

Sushila, who competes in the 48 kg category, had qualified for her maiden Games via continental quota.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2021
Olympics

What's Brewing

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 