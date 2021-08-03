Tokyo Olympics Live: Belgium score to even out at 2-2 against India in men's hockey semifinals in second quarter

India's Kamalpreet Kaur finishes at 6th in women's discus throw finals. American gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the finals of the beam event, USA Gymanstics confirmed. The Indian women's hockey reached their first-ever Olympics semifinals after defeating Australia 1-0. They will face Argentina in the semifinals. Stay tuned for latest updates.
The third-quarter of the men's hockey semifinal match has begun, with scores at 2-2.
Annu misses final of women's javelin throw event, finishes 14th
India's Annu Rani could not qualify for the women's javelin throw final at the Olympic Games, finishing 14th with a below-par throw of 54.04m here on Tuesday.
Annu began with a 50.35m throw and improved it to 53.19m in her second attempt in Group A, which had 14 contenders.
The 29-year-old needed a huge effort to make it to the 12-woman final and though she improved marginally, it was nowhere close to the automatic qualification mark of 63m. (PTI)
India lead Belgium 2-1 in the semifinals of men's hockey. The first quarter of the game is going on.
Biles makes belated Tokyo gold bid, Jamaicans battle again on track
Simone Biles will make her long-awaited bid for an individual gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, while the men's 400m hurdles and women's 200m finals take centre stage on the track.
American superstar gymnast Biles, who won four gold medals in Rio five years ago, has said she is struggling with the "twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.
(AFP)
Gopi sir congratulated me, not Saina, says Sindhu
P V Sindhu on Monday said she received congratulatory message from chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand but she has not got any such gesture yet from senior shuttler Saina Nehwal following her bronze medal winning feat at the Olympics.
Olympic hockey star's father sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
P V Raveendran, a farmer from Erumeli in Ernakulam district, cannot contain his happiness. The sacrifices he made while his son was pursuing his passion have paid off.
Kamalpreet Kaur bows out, finishes 6th in discus throw finals
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.