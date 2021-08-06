Tokyo Olympics Live: India women to fight for hockey bronze against Great Britain

The Indian men's hockey team yesterday clinched a historic bronze after 41 years. Today, India's women will fight for the bronze medal against Great Britain. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) came home with a silver medal. In golf, Aditi Ashok who had a flying start will continue her campaign in the third round. Stay tuned for updates.
Gurpreet Singh does not complete men's 50 kilometre race walk final after complaining of cramps.
Former Pakistan players hail India's historic Olympic hockey bronze medal win
Indian hockey team's astonishing 5-4 comeback win against Germany to clinch a historic Olympic bronze medal on Thursday received praise from former Pakistan players who felt that the feat will give a boost to the game in the sub-continent.
Unitards to period-proof tights; brands embrace women's sportswear revolution
German gymnast Kim Bui wore a unitard in the women's all-around final. Her team mate Elisabeth Seitz chose not to.
Here's the live Olympics Medal tally
Ravi Dahiya's medal brings hopes to village for drinking water, electricity
Ravi Dahiya, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic's in the men's 57kg event. While the country celebrates his success, his village hopes that this win, will bring some recognition and development, too.
Here's the schedule for today's events