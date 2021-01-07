Tokyo Olympics torch exhibitions postponed to month-end

Tokyo Olympics torch exhibitions postponed to January-end over surge in Covid-19 cases

The torch had been on display in certain municipalities at the end of last year and the exhibitions were due to restart on Thursday

Japanese three-time Olympic gold medallists Saori Yoshida (L) and Tadahiro Nomura (R) hold the Tokyo 2020 olympic torch, after transporting the flame from Greece, at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture. Credit: AFP File Photo

Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Thursday that upcoming exhibitions of the Tokyo Olympics torch around the Japanese capital have been postponed "to reduce the flow of people and the further spread of Covid-19."

The torch had been on display in certain municipalities at the end of last year and the exhibitions were due to restart on Thursday but as a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures will begin on Friday, the government chose to postpone all displays until the end of the month.

