Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

WADA flags Enhanced Games as 'ill-conceived' after named in $800 mn lawsuit

Organisers of the drug-permitting competition accused global sports bodies of trying to “crush” their project, while WADA said it would continue to oppose the event on safety grounds.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 04:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 04:57 IST
World newslawsuitSwimmingWADA

Follow us on :

Follow Us