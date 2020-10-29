Wales great JJ Williams dead at 72 - Bridgend

Wales great JJ Williams has died aged 72, one of his former clubs, Bridgend, announced Thursday.

An outstanding wing, Williams scored 12 tries in 30 Tests as Wales won four titles in the then Five Nations, including two Grand Slams, during a golden era in the 1970s.

A former sprinter who competed for Wales at the 1970 Commonwealth Games, Williams also scored five tries in seven Tests for the British and Irish Lions across two tours and was a key member of the combined side during their 1974 trip to South Africa.

"All at Bridgend Ravens are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player JJ Williams," said a Bridgend statement.