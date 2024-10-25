Home
Washington sends NZ in a tailspin

The New Zealand duo had added 59 runs for the fourth wicket, and the visitors were on 197 for 3 from 59 overs on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 20:53 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 20:53 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandWashington Sundar

