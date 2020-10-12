Will RCB continue its winning streak? | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in match 28 of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Here's the analysis:

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: RCB’s batting is in great shape. Virat Kohli has 2 fifties, Devdutt Padikkal has 3 fifties, AB de Villiers has 2 fifties and Aaron Finch has 1 fifty so far this season. For KKR to win this match, they need to deal with RCB’s top order.

Weaknesses: Most of RCB’s runs this season have come from the top order. Their middle order and lower middle order have not been tested. Had it not been for Virat Kohli’s masterclass innings, RCB may not have been able to post a respectable total. KKR should look to get done with top order early and expose middle order to win the match.

Opportunities: With Chris Morris and Isuru Udana in the playing XI, RCB’s bowling finally looks settled. Now is the opportunity for the team to fix of a definite bowling line up and address its long-standing issue.

Threats: RCB is on a winning run, they would not want to let the momentum fade. One loss and the old questions will be back.

The SWOT for KKR

Strengths: KKR’s pace battery keeps delivering. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Kagarkoti have already proved their worth. Against KXIP, Prasidh Krishna bowled a good spell of 4-029-3.

Weaknesses: With Sunil Narine being booked for suspected action, expect him to bowl cautiously in this match. It would be harsh on KKR if Narine is not permitted to bowl later in the tournament. That would weaken KKR’s spin department and leave too much of work on Varun Chakravarthy and out-of-form Kuldeep Yadav.

Opportunities: Over the years, KKR have enjoyed much success over RCB. They would want to improve their head-to-head record over RCB further and nose ahead in the league standing.

Threats: Andre Russell’s injury and Sunil Narine being booked for suspected bowling action could hamper KKR’s progress. The two West Indians have been vital cogs in KKR’s machinery. If Russell has a serious injury and Narine is not allowed to bowl, then KKR will have serious problems.



Head to Head

Matches Played: 25

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10

Kolkata Knight Riders: 15

Last five matches:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-L-W-T-L

Kolkata Knight Riders: W-W-L-W-W

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI:

Shubhman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Chris Morris, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ground Conditions

Temperature would be 26° Celsius. Humidity level would be 23%. There would be gentle breeze.

Team News

Andre Russell picked up an injury in KKR’s last match against KXIP. He remained in the dressing room for the most part of the second inning. He could likely miss this match.

No injury concern for RCB.

Impact player for RCB

Virat Kohli: After having a slow start to the season, Virat Kohli is back among runs. With 223 runs, he is now RCB’s leading run scorer this season. On a difficult pitch against CSK, Kohli showed how to build a T20 innings. With Kohli back in the groove, it could be difficult for KKR bowlers to stop runs.

Impact player for KKR

Dinesh Karthik: Like his opposite number, Dinesh Karthik too hasn’t had the best start to his season but Karthik seems to be gaining form. His quickfire fifty against KXIP was vital for KKR’s success. Also, Karthik is proving to be a smart captain. His moves could prove decisive.

