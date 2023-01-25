Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad team for Rs 1,289 cr

Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad team for Rs 1,289 crore

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The bidding of teams for the inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) on Wednesday saw bids worth Rs 4,669.99 crore, surpassing the record set by Men's Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

The Adani Group won the Ahmedabad team with the bid of Rs 1,289 crore, while Reliance won the Mumbai team with the bid of Rs 912 crore.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

 