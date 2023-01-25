Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad team for Rs 1,289 crore

The bidding of teams for the inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) on Wednesday saw bids worth Rs 4,669.99 crore, surpassing the record set by Men's Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

The Adani Group won the Ahmedabad team with the bid of Rs 1,289 crore, while Reliance won the Mumbai team with the bid of Rs 912 crore.

More to follow...